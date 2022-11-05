A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Triq Fortunato Mizzi, Victoria, Gozo.

The incident happened at about noon on Saturday when the victim from Qala was hit by a Daihatsu Hijet, driven by a 51-year-old man from Santa Venera.

An ambulance and an emergency medical team were dispatched to the site.

The woman was taken to the Gozo General Hospital and found to be suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.