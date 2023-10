A man was seriously injured on Wednesday when hit by a car on Triq ir-Repubblika in Victoria.

The police said in a statement that around 7.30am, the 63-year-old man from Żebbuġ was hit by a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 31-year-old man from Victoria.

The man was given first aid on site and rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

He was then flown to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.