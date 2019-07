A 69-year old woman was grievously injured when she was hit by a car in Sliema on Saturday.

Police said the Sliema resident was hit by a car driven by a 51-year old, also living in Sliema, in Triq San Pawl. The circumstances of the collision, which occurred at around 5.30pm, are not yet clear.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where her injuries were certified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.