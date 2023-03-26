A 55-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Sunday after being struck by a car in Floriana, the police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 am in Triq Sa Maison, Floriana, the road leading to the Police Headquarters and Archbishop's Curia.

Police said that the victim, an Austrian man, was hit by a Toyota Auris driven by a 49-year-old Italian man who lives in St Paul's Bay.

An ambulance was called on-site and the Austrian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.