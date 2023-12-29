A lost medieval clocktower that once dominated Vittoriosa's main square will be commemorated as part of an embellishment project that will partially pedestrianise the area.

The six-floor structure towered above the piazza before the arrival of the Knights of St John on the island but fell victim to Axis bombing in World War 2.

However, in a new tender published by Infrastructure Malta, a partial pedestrianisation of the square will include works outlining the footprint of the clock tower and the original square.

The roads agency described this as an "important and integral" part of the project that will serve to upgrade the site of the Knights' first administrative capital city in Malta.

Historians recall that the tower served as an iconic landmark in the walled city's square and was later inscribed with the brave deeds of locals who fought against the Ottoman siege of 1565.

After crumbling in a 1942 bombing, the remains of the tower were demolished in 1949. Since then, there have been attempts to rebuild the tower, most recently in 2015, but none of these projects have come to fruition.

In its tender document, Infrastructure Malta said that it wants to outline the footprint of the tower with several steel panels that will be finished with a rust-like look.

The tender is also asking for paving works, building low walls, supplying outdoor furniture, supplying and installing stainless steel road markings, and installing traffic signs.

The winning bidders will have eight months to complete the project for the cost of roughly €1 million.

The first phase of the project began earlier this year as underground utility services were replaced. Once that is finished, the embellishment work will begin.

In April, Times of Malta spoke with residents and business owners who generally welcomed the plan to pave and partly pedestrianise the city square.

Café owner Gianni Bonello said the project will lead to a more beautiful Vittoriosa, more tourism in the area and more business in his coffee shop.

Sixty-year-old Vittoriosa native Charles De Battista said he is "100 per cent" in favour of the project not only because it will attract more visitors but also to make the area safer for pedestrians.

Some, however, complained about the expected loss of parking the project will bring.

Once complete, the Vittoriosa square will be among several town centres to receive a facelift recently.

The town square of Mellieħa was recently revamped, and the Mosta square has been partly pedestrianised.