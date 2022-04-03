A wonder-goal from Pedri proved the difference for Barcelona on Sunday as a 1-0 win over Sevilla sent Xavi Hernandez’s side up to second in La Liga for the first time this season.
Barca missed a string of chances against a dogged Sevilla at Camp Nou before the 19-year-old Pedri settled the contest with a moment of magic, dancing his way into space on the edge of the area before firing into the corner.
Victory continues Barcelona’s recent surge as they backed up their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid before the international break with a convincing win against the team who have been Madrid’s chief title challengers all season.
