Pedro signed on Tuesday a new deal with Lazio which will keep him with the Serie A club as they return to the Champions League next season.

Lazio announced on social media that the former Spain international would be staying without specifying the length of his new contract after his previous deal expired at the end of last month.

Italian media report that Pedro has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend until June 2025.

Pedro, 35, joined Lazio in 2021 after being released by local rivals Roma and last season was a key presence for a team which finished second in Serie A.

