Pedro has become the first player to move between fierce rivals Roma and Lazio for 36 years, as the latter announced the Spanish winger’s signing on Thursday.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona and Chelsea player has joined Lazio on a free transfer after new Roma coach Jose Mourinho deemed him surplus to requirements.

Pedro, capped 65 times by Spain, is the first player to make the controversial switch since goalkeeper Astutillo Malgioglio signed for Lazio in 1985.

“Introducing our new number nine,” Lazio said in a post on Twitter with a photo of Pedro holding a club scarf.

