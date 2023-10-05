Lazio kick-started their Champions League campaign with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Celtic as Pedro netted in the final seconds of Wednesday’s clash in Glasgow.

Maurizio Sarri’s side arrived at Parkhead under a cloud after a wretched run in Serie A.

But Lazio banished the gloom in the most dramatic fashion when Pedro headed home with just moments left to stun raucous Parkhead into silence.

Celtic took the lead through Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi’s first Champions League goal.

However, the Scottish champions’ hopes of winning on home soil in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 10 years were dashed.

Matias Vecino headed Lazio’s equaliser before the interval and former Chelsea winger Pedro produced the late plot twist.

