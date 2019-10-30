‘Peeping Tom’ holes that had been cut into public bathroom stalls in Sliema are being repaired after they were flagged to the local council.

Mayor Anthony Chircop told Times of Malta that the council had sent an employee over to repair the damage after receiving complaints that a suspicious man was following women into the bathroom and spying on them through peep holes.

Mr Chircop said that this matter had been flagged a number of times to the council who had even roped in the police in the past.

“Unfortunately it seems there is a man who chose to live a vagrant lifestyle outside one particular public bathroom. We have had complaints of him hanging around there and bothering women. It is unfortunate as they don’t feel safe,” he said.

Cubicles at the public toilet are riddled with holes. Photo: Sam Vassallo

Mr Chircop said that although the man had been spoken to by the police, it did not appear that he would be facing any charges.

Thank God I realised when I was still fully dressed

Meanwhile, a Sliema resident said that she got the fright of her life recently when she went into a stall at the public bathrooms near Exiles in Sliema.

“I went into a bathroom stall and heard a strange noise. Then I noticed that there was someone in the next stall,” she said.

“I got scared and got out of my stall and saw that it was a man. He just sat there and looked at me and I left as fast as I could.”

A visit to the public restroom before the repairs were ordered on Tuesday uncovered how the stalls had several holes cut into them.

And, in a Facebook post earlier this week, another woman said she had found a man “sitting quietly in a cubicle in the ladies toilets”.

“Thank God I realised when I was still fully dressed,” she wrote, adding that she had reported the matter to the council.

She also wrote that she had first encountered the man back in February.