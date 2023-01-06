A “helpless” Iga Swiatek was left in tears after Jessica Pegula stunned the world number one Friday, with Greece’s sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari also crashing to defeat in the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup.

Less than two weeks before the Australian Open, Poland’s Swiatek had no answers to the American’s powerful serve and searing returns, slumping 6-2, 6-2 in a deflating 71-minute defeat in Sydney.

“She played I think a perfect match, and it was pretty hard for me to find any spot where I could come back, because she really didn’t let me do that,” said Swiatek.

“I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve,” she added of why the tears came.

“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when you’re playing for the team and your country. So I was just sad. But, you know, it’s not the first time I cried after a lost match.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...