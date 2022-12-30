Pelé, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, died aged 82 on Thursday in his native Brazil.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at five of the best goals the three-time World Cup winner scored at the global showpiece:

1958 quarter-final v Wales (1-0 win)

June 19, 1958 at Gothenburg, Sweden

The first of Pelé’s 12 World Cup goals came in the 1958 last eight against a strong Wales side led by John Charles. The then-17-year-old had become the youngest player ever in the tournament in Brazil’s final group game against the USSR.

Pelé decided a tight match with a moment of brilliance in the 66th minute. He controlled the ball inside the box with his chest, before flicking the ball over a bewildered defender and volleying a low finish into the bottom corner. Photographers swarmed onto the pitch to capture his celebrations with his teammates in the back of the Welsh net.

