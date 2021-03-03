Brazilian football great Pele, 80, received a Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, a moment he described as “unforgettable” while urging people not to let down their guard against the deadly virus.
“Today was an unforgettable day. I received the vaccine!” the man considered one of the greatest footballers of all time wrote on his Instagram account.
The message included a photo of Pele wearing a mask and giving a thumbs-up while he received his shot.
