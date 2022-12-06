Pele’s health is “improving progressively,” his doctors said Tuesday, a week after the 82-year-old Brazilian football legend was hospitalized in Sao Paulo amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer.

With the World Cup in full swing in Qatar, fans have been on edge over the health of the footballer considered by many the greatest of all time, who has been in fragile health in recent years.

He was hospitalized last Tuesday in Sao Paulo for what doctors called a “reevaluation” of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been undergoing since having surgery in September 2021 to remove a colon tumor.

They also diagnosed a respiratory infection, which they are treating with antibiotics.

His family said it was the result of a Covid-19 infection that Pele, who is fully vaccinated, contracted three weeks ago.

Pele “continues improving progressively, especially the respiratory infection,” his medical team said in a statement.

