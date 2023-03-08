The widow of late football legend Pele will inherit 30 percent of his assets, according to his will, which also mentions a woman who could be Pele’s unrecognized daughter, the widow’s lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

The will states that Marcia Cibele Aoki, Pele’s third and last wife, will inherit his mansion in Guaruja, a seaside resort town south of Sao Paulo, where the couple lived, according to her lawyer Luiz Kignel.

Other assets belonging to Pele, who died after battling cancer in late December at age 82, include more real estate and a stake in the Pele brand, Kignel said, adding that a complete inventory has yet to be made.

