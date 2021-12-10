Brazilian football great Pele downplayed his latest health issue Thursday after he was hospitalized to undergo chemotherapy for a colon tumor, saying he would be there for just “a few days.”

“I have been having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment. Today I’m at Albert Einstein (hospital) doing the last session of 2021,” the 81-year-old legend wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate,” he wrote from the Sao Paulo hospital.

“I’m going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I’m going to stay here for a few days. Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”

