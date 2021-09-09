Brazilian football legend Pele said Wednesday he is doing well after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumor.

“I am recovering well,” Pele, 80, said in a message posted on social media. The surgery was carried out Saturday in Sao Paulo.

The hospital treating him said Monday the former footballer was recovering in an intensive care unit. In an update Wednesday the hospital did not say if he was still in that unit.

The tumor was detected during routine tests, according to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has undergone treatment since August 31.

