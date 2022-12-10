Pele urged Neymar to “keep inspiring us” on Saturday after the Brazil forward dropped a retirement hint following his team’s shock World Cup defeat to Croatia.

Neymar signalled he could be ready to quit international football on Friday after Brazil suffered an agonising quarter-final exit in Doha.

The 30-year-old would not confirm if he would play for the five-time champions again after a match in which he equalled Pele’s record goalscoring haul of 77 goals for the Selecao.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return,” said Neymar, who left the field in tears following the penalty shootout loss.

Pele, 82, said in a message on Instagram that he hoped the superstar forward would carry on playing, adding that goalscoring achievements were no match for the honour of representing Brazil.

