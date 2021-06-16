The New Orleans Pelicans have parted company with head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season following the team’s failure to reach the postseason, the team confirmed Wednesday.
A brief statement from the Pelicans said Van Gundy’s departure had been made my “mutual agreement” following a disappointing 31-41 regular season campaign which saw the team finish 11th in the Western Conference.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us