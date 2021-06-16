The New Orleans Pelicans have parted company with head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season following the team’s failure to reach the postseason, the team confirmed Wednesday.

A brief statement from the Pelicans said Van Gundy’s departure had been made my “mutual agreement” following a disappointing 31-41 regular season campaign which saw the team finish 11th in the Western Conference.

