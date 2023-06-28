Injuries suffered by Pelin Kaya, the young woman killed when a speeding BMW driven by Jeremy Camilleri ploughed into her as she walked along a Gżira street, showed that the victim was hit from behind.

Those injuries were briefly described by forensic doctor Edward Cherubino when testifying on Wednesday in the compilation of evidence where Camilleri stands accused of wilful homicide.

The victim, a 30-year-old Turkish interior designer, was walking down Testaferrata Street at night on January 18 when Camilleri, 33, holder of French and Maltese citizenship, veered his BMW model into her before crashing into the Paul and Rocco service station and the KFC restaurant front.

The driver then stepped out of his car and flung stones at the victim as she lay on the pavement motionless, hurling verbal abuse at her as she was dying.

He also threatened and attacked third parties and kept up his aggressive stance even when the police arrived at the scene, shouting out loud that he wanted “to be famous” as officers attempted to arrest him.

He finally had to be tasered and handcuffed, with paramedics advising that he was to remain handcuffed for everyone’s safety.

During a previous hearing, a scientific expert, tasked with carrying out tests on urine and blood samples taken from the accused, testified that both had tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

When the case continued on Wednesday, the forensic doctor explained two main important findings after examining the victim’s body.

A large bruise on her right buttock was important to determine the first point of impact.

The victim also had a fractured skull and multiple injuries.

But the main cause of death was traumatic aortic transection, which is the tearing of the main artery, the doctor explained, presenting his report.

A woman who had previously testified about how the accused had hit her on the head with a stone as he declared that he was “the king of Gżira,” minutes after that fatal crash, returned to the witness stand on Wednesday.

Fiona Brincat presented a copy of the medical certificate she had received at the Floriana health centre which she had gone to that night after Camilleri “smashed” her head with a sizeable stone.

She found herself at the incident scene after running out of cigarettes and had caught a cab to Gżira to buy a fresh supply. The witness also confirmed photos of herself, showing her injuries, which had been taken at the police station where she later went to file a report.

The case continues.

Inspector Kurt Zahra is prosecuting together with AG lawyers Kaylie Bonnett and Nathaniel Falzon.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin are defence counsel. Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard are appearing parte civile.