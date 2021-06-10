Lorenzo Pellegrini on Thursday joined Italy’s injury list on the eve of their Euro 2020 opener against Turkey, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed.

Italy have submitted a request to UEFA to bring in Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli in their 26-man squad after Roma midfielder Pellegrini pulled up with a muscular problem in training midweek.

“Subject to diagnostic tests this morning, (Pellegrini) will still remain in the national team that will move to Rome this morning,” the FIGC said.

As a precaution and awaiting feedback from UEFA, midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli will join the group in Rome.

