Helene Pellicano is through to the Last 16 in the tennis tournament at the Mediterranean Games but there was no joy for Francesca Curmi and the doubles partnership of Matthew Asciak and Alex Degabriele.

In the girls singles, Pellicano drew on all her reserves of steel to see off Egyptian player Aya El Sayed.

The young Maltese tennis player found herself behind after losing the opening set 6-4.

But then she fought back strongly to win the next two sets 6-1 and 7-5 to secure victory.

Next up for Pellicano is a clash against Nuria Brancaccio for a place in the quarter-finals. The Italian player has a high ranking of 284 on the WTA list.

Francesca Curmi failed to join Pellicano into the last 16 as Malta’s rising star was beaten by experienced Moroccan player Aya El-Aouni.

The Maltese player, who was coming into the tournament on the back of successive ITF Junior titles in Tunisia earlier this month, was off to a flier as she took the first set 6-3.

