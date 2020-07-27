A young adult accused of being one of two hooded thieves who robbed a group at gunpoint in broad daylight last week was remanded in custody on Monday.

Kurt Zammit, 18, from Paola, pleaded not guilty to charges and was denied bail.

Police say Zammit was one of two men who approached a group on the beach at 3pm last Monday and robbed them.

The hooded duo, one of them armed with a gun, held up one of the friends, pointing the gun at his forehead before snatching the victim’s Nike bag which contained a Samsung mobile worth some €800, a Sector watch costing €270, and some €21 in cash.

They then fled the scene, but police tracked the two down to an area close to boathouses at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Officers patrolling the area indicated by the last signal sent out by the victim’s stolen mobile phone, spotted two suspicious-looking men in a BMW vehicle.

The two sped off, with police in tow.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the district police station joined in the chase and the suspect robbers were finally arrested as they continued to flee on foot.

One of the men, 23-year-old Dylan Micallef, from Tarxien, was arraigned last Wednesday and was granted bail after admitting to the aggravated theft and pending the drawing up of a pre-sentencing report.

Police sources have confirmed that since Micallef has not yet paid the €500 deposit imposed by the court, he remains in custody.

His alleged partner in crime, Zammit, was arraigned on Monday and charged with aggravated theft, holding his victim against his will, voluntary damage to third party property and carrying a BB gun.

He was further charged with refusing to obey legitimate police orders, driving the BMW in a reckless manner, overspeeding as well as driving without a licence and necessary insurance cover.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, turned down his request for bail in view of the gravity of the charges.

The teenager was remanded to the Young Offenders Unit.

Inspector Mario Xiberras prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.