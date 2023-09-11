Pembroke Athleta's young athletes showcased their exceptional abilities at one of Europe's premier youth-level competitions, clinching a total of eight medals – 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze!

Jacques Borg delivered a stellar performance by securing three individual medals. His remarkable achievement included a gold medal in the 150M final, where he clocked an impressive time of 17.84s. This not only earned him the top spot but also etched his name into the U14 Category record books.

Furthermore, Borg secured a silver medal in the long jump final with a remarkable leap of 5.45m. He continued to shine in the 60M final, where he completed the race in just 7.59s, securing another silver medal.

It's worth noting that Borg not only broke the U-14 national record once but did so twice, first in the heats and then again in the final.

