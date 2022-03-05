Pembroke Athleta became the first team to win promotion to the Premier League following a crushing 6-0 win over St George’s on Saturday.

Jacques Scerri’s team were in rampant form against the bottom-placed St George’s to secure the three points that lifted them on 41-point mark, to secure an unassailable seven-point lead over their nearest rivals Żejtun Corinthians and Naxxar Lions.

In fact, Pembroke, who have three matches still to play, cannot be leapfrogged from the top two places in the standings as Żejtun have only two matches left and cannot move above the section leaders.

