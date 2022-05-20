Pembroke Athleta will forfeit their place in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season for financial reasons and will instead apply to play in the National Amateur League, president Alex Saliba confirmed to the Times of Malta.

Pembroke Athleta are coming from an excellent campaign in the Challenge League which has seen them run away with Section A.

In fact, Jacques Scerri’s team finished at the top of the standings on 48 points, seven clear of Marsaxlokk, and more impressively ended their commitments with an unbeaten record after 20 matches.

However, this week, the Pembroke Athleta committee met and took the difficult decision not to apply for a licence in next season’s Premier League and instead opt for a place in the National Amateur League.

