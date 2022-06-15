Sta Lucia are set to replace Pembroke Athleta in the 2022-23 BOV Premier League should the newly-promoted side pursue with their plan to forfeit their place in the top-flight and decide to play in the National Amateur League.

This was revealed during Wednesday’s MFA Executive Board meeting that discussed Pembroke Pembroke Athleta SC license application and its impact on the National League.

“With an amateur status Pembroke Athleta would participate in the National Amateur League. In the process, one vacancy would be created for season 2022-23 in the Premier League and another in the Challenge League,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

“The Board saw the relevant regulations to confirm that the Club could effectively choose to apply for such licence. Furthermore, it referred to the regulations that govern the impact of such vacancy and the way it ought to be filled.

