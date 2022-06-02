Three members of the Pembroke Athleta Football Club issued a statement on Thursday to show their complete disagreement towards the club president’s stance of wanting to forfeit the club’s place in the Premier League due to financial reasons.

Last month, Pembroke Athleta president Alex Calleja told the Times of Malta that his team will be forced to relinquish their place in next season’s Premier League as the club are not in a good financial position to fulfil their ambitions in the Maltese top flight.

However, it seems that the president’s stance is not backed by all members of the Pembroke Athleta SC committee as three of them issued a statement saying that if the club pulls out of playing in the Premier League would have serious repercussions on the image and future of the club.

“Half of the existing committee are in complete disagreement with the decision the President wants to take to not only forfeit the hard-earned, prestigious right to play in the Premier League but to relegate the club to the BOV Amateur League,” the statement said.

