The developers behind the controversial db Group City Centre project in Pembroke are “considering legal avenues” which could include court action against the authorities, the Times of Malta is informed.

The mega project was brought to a halt by a court decision on Wednesday which found that one of the Planning Authority’s board members had a conflict of interest in the project.

Contacted on Friday, db Group chief Silvio Debono said he was meeting with his lawyers to discuss “the way forward”.

Silvio Debono is now planning his next move. Photo: db Group

Asked if he would consider taking action against the Planning Authority, Mr Debono said that at this stage he was still weighing his options. Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti ruled that the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal decision in February, which gave the go-ahead for the project, should be revoked and he deemed the PA’s approval of the project as “null and without effect”.

The €300 million project, which includes a 37-storey tower and 17-storey hotel, was approved by the PA in September, despite an unprecedented 4,500 objections from the public, local councils and NGOs.

The project had originally been approved by 10 votes to four.

One of those 10 voting in favour was Matthew Pace, a board member and entrepreneur who The Shift News later revealed was involved with a branch of one of the real estate agencies seeking investors and buyers for the project.

Mr Pace is a franchise owner of Remax Alliance Swieqi.

The court ruled that the City Centre project was being advertised long before the Planning Board had voted on it, and that any property agent who clinched a deal would receive a commission even if they had not been directly involved in its advertising.

Mr Pace was therefore in a position to receive a commission through his estate agency for a project which had not yet been approved and which he had a say in approving, through his vote as a member of the Planning Board, the court said.

Silence from PA and Mr Pace

Contacted on Friday, Mr Pace directed this newspaper to send questions by email.

Attempts to contact PA executive chairman Johann Buttigieg proved unsuccessful, however the Times of Malta is informed that the authority has already started holding meetings with legal advisers to discuss the judgment.

One of the burning questions that the Planning Authority will have to decide on is whether db’s application will be up for a vote again, or if the developer will have to start the whole process from scratch.

The authority’s top brass is also concerned about potential ramifications the judgment could have on other applications.

Lawyer Claire Bonello, who filed the appeal on behalf of objectors, has already said the court decision would force developers behind the Pembroke project to go back to the drawing board.