PEMBROKE ATHLETA 0

HIBERNIANS 4

Vella 20

Iriberri 30

Apap 86

Beerman 87pen

Hibernians cruised to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy after ousting First Division side Pembroke 4-0.

Pembroke tried their best to limit the damage but their defensive line could do very little to deal with the relentless running of Joseph Nwoko and Jurgen Degabriele.

The Hibs striker has clearly rediscovered his old form after fully recovering from his injury. Even though he failed to find the net, Degabriele was always inspirational to the side so much so that coach Stefano Sanderra did not feel like resting his striker until the 80th minute even though the team were well on their way to victory.

Pembroke threatened to draw first blood after 10 minutes when Yanis Tonna broke free on the right flank but his his stinging shot stamped against the upright.

But a minute later, Hibernians took the lead. Dunstan Vella stole the limelight with a thunderous shot that sailed into the net.

The match was as good as over at the half hour mark when Hibs scored their second. Mbong floated in the ball towards the centre of the penalty area, and Imanol Iriberri flashed a low shot that had the better of Schranz.

Pembroke were indebted to their goalkeeper Schranz, formerly of Birkirkara, for some good stops which prevented the Paolites from running riot.

On 53 minutes, Mbong chipped a delightful ball towards Degabriele, who tried to hit past Schranz, only for the goalkeeper to block with his foot.

After 70 minutes, Schranz again took centre stage, diving to his left to divert a menacing shot by Degabriele as the goalkeeper emerged the winner in what developed into a personal duel with the Hibs striker.

Six minutes later, substitute Myles Beerman squared a ball towards Charles Atsina, who was brought on for Iriberri, but the Italian striker drifted his effort wide.

But at the other end, Pembroke could have reduced the score.

Mattia Zarb slipped a ball towards Luka Mijic who powered his way inside the area and unleashed a wicked shot that sailed just wide.

Hibs were not to be denied their third goal as their constant pressure paid off in the final minutes.

Dunstan Vella exchanged the ball with Bjorn Kristensen who won the ball on the edge of the penalty area but his measured shot was saved by Schranz into the corner. From the ensuing kick by Beerman, Ferdinando Apap headed the ball into the net.

Three minutes from time, Atsina was tripped inside the Pembroke’s box and from the resultant penalty, Beerman sent the ball past Schranz.