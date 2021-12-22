This season’s Challenge League has been a battle from the start, both between the teams, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Lija Athletic’s match against Rabat Ajax tonight, the league breaks up for a short Christmas recess.
This follows an entertaining first round of play, particularly in Group A, which saw Pembroke Athleta go top, level on 24 points with Naxxar Lions after a direct encounter at the Centenary Stadium on Friday which ended in a 2-1 win for the new leaders.
After ten matches played, Pembroke now lead the standings as the only side still unbeaten so far – seven wins and three draws.
