The Malta Football Association announced that the Challenge League match between Pembroke Athleta and Marsaxlokk has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases.

Pembroke and Athleta were due to face each other at the Tedesco Stadium on Saturday, with the match kicking off at 3pm.

However, the MFA was forced to postpone the match as Pembroke Athleta discovered that they had a number of COVID-19 cases.

“The Malta FA would like to inform that the match between Pembroke Athleta SC and Marsaxlokk FC from the BOV Challenge League Group A scheduled to be played on Sunday 24th October 2021 at 15:00hrs at the Victor Tedesco Stadium has been postponed to a later date by the MFA Competitions Department,” the Malta Football Association said in a statement.

