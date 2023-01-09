The Maltese athletics calendar year got off to a bright start with a national record in the very first event held at the Matthew Micallef St John in Marsa.

Pembroke Athleta’s Bradley Mifsud established a new national record in the discus, with a 53.80m throw, more than a metre longer than his previous milestone established last summer.

This result was achieved during an athletics meeting organised by local club Rush AC which attracted over 230 athletes from different clubs around the country.

In addition to Mifsud’s extraordinary accomplishment, the meet brought about new records in the different age categories.

