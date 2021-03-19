Individuals interested in becoming founding members of PEN Malta are being invited to join a second public meeting being held online on Saturday, March 27 at 10am.

Writers and journalists are in the process of setting up a PEN Centre in Malta, an offshoot of PEN International – a worldwide association promoting friendship and intellectual co-operation among writers, which fights for freedom of expression.

An initial meeting had included the participation of more than 100 writers, journalists, artists, and activists.

The second meeting will build on the first with a discussion on the key documentation distributed to participants at the first meeting.

The core group will be presenting feedback received from writers, outlining amendments to the draft constitution and strategic plan in response to comments submitted, reiterating the administrative procedure for the establishment of the PEN Centre in Malta, and inviting participants for a binding vote on the first executive committee.

Anyone interested in becoming a founding member of PEN Malta can email penmalta@gmail.com to register for the meeting and obtain the relevant materials to be able to participate in the process.

The final details regarding the setting up of the organisation will be shared during the event, when participants will also be able to ask questions.

Updates on the project can be followed on Facebook (@PENMalta), Twitter (@MaltaPEN), and Instagram (@pen_malta).