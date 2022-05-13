PEN Malta has urged Malta’s foreign minister to protest in the "most vociferous manner possible" with the Israeli government following the killing of a renowned Al Jazeera journalist.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the West Bank on Wednesday with indications showing she was killed by Israeli gunfire.

PEN Malta, the organisation that gathers writers and journalists in the fight for freedom of expression told Ian Borg, in a letter copied to the media, that it was not satisfied by the explanations given by the Israeli authorities.

"Nor do we feel it is enough to have an investigation of the nature proposed by the Israeli government. We do feel strongly, however, that there needs to be an international independent investigation that establishes the facts to ensure those responsible for this murder are held accountable," PEN Malta president Immanuel Mifsud wrote.

"We understand from your recent declarations that relations with Israel are among your priorities. I hope that in this context you will use all your influence, both directly with Israel, as well as on every other international platform, to condemn this killing, which witnesses point towards the Israeli military."

Words of condemnation, are inadequate when Israel is allowed to break international law repeatedly, he said.

PEN went on to chronicle the number of journalists killed by Israeli gunfire and said the total absence of any sanction or action from the international community in Israel’s regard is a guarantee that these acts will keep happening and the injustice keeps growing.

"As long as governments like ours keep their eyes closed to these serious violations of international law, journalists will keep getting killed for merely telling the inconvenient truth about Israel. I urge you to use all your influence so that Israel stops this attack on freedom of expression and to help ensure justice for the victims of this violence."

In a tweet after her murder, Borg said he was shocked by the killing and said Malta supports a full, transparent investigation and accountability.