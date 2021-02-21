VALLETTA 1

Pena Beltre 46

STA LUCIA 0

VALLETTA

Y. Cini-6.5, R. Camilleri-6.5, T. Caruana-6.5, S. Malano-6.5, M. Piciollo-7 (90 K. Scerri), S. Dimech-6.5 (78 R. Tonna), E. Pena Beltre-7, E. Sala-6, L. Aguirre-6, I. Maric-6.5, M. Fontanella-6.5.

STA LUCIA

M. Montfort-6, T. Tabone Desira-5 (71 M. Camilleri), A. Prates-6, K. Correia-6, A. Magri Overend-5, N. Pulis-6 (87 K. Xuereb), Alan-6, K. Ante Rosero-5, J. Zerafa-5, A. Caseres-5, R. Tachikawa-5 (65 L. Motta).

Referee Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards Prates, Pulis, Malano, Aguirre, Zerafa.

BOV Player of the match Enmy Pena Beltre (Valletta).

Valletta picked up an important victory in their quest of closing the gap with top placings in the standings when they edged past Santa Lucia at the National Stadium.

Enmy Pena Beltre struck the all-important goal a minute into the second half to hand Valletta FC a deserved victory over the in-form Sta Lucia side to further rubberstamp their recent progress under new coach Antonio Jose Cardoso Mendes.

