A pencil-thin development widening into a bigger block in Gozo has gone viral on facebook, with many incredulous that permits were granted for its building.

The last few months have seen a spotlight turn to Malta’s sister island, which has been inundated with development applications, threatening to ravage the island’s beauty, according to NGOs.

The latest focus is on a three storey building in Għajnsielem, sticking out between two different size developments, with many slamming it for a total lack of aesthetics and design.

The building has a normally sized facade, with a corridor to a pencil thin back part that jars with its surroundings. It is its back which had featured on the Facebook posts.

The building, marked in red, consists of a normal sized block leading with a corridor to a very narrow back end.

NGO Għawdix said the building was just one example of the type of development worrying Gozitans.

“We are witnessing the uglification of Gozo - a process enabled by the current legal and administrative frameworks,” spokesman Francesco Grech said.

He stressed that meaningful action on outdated policies needed to be taken.

The NGO had come into being, Grech said, to address Gozitans’ concerns for these type of developments and how they would be impacting Gozitans’ quality of life.

NGO Din L-Art Helwa recently also announced it is setting up a Gozo branch in an attempt to protect Gozo from the overdevelopment they say has ruined Malta.