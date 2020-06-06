The board of directors of Pendergardens Developments plc announced that the 5.5 per cent Pendergardens Developments plc May 31, 2020 secured bonds have been fully redeemed.

Edmund Gatt Baldacchino, Pendergardens chairman, thanked all bond holders for their support and confidence in the project over the years, noting that their investment was an important contribution to the development and success of this landmark project. He added that Pendergardens is proud to have become one of Malta’s most successful and recognisable brands in real estate.

With the development of the project completed, the company now looks forward to continue operating to ensure that Pendergardens remains one of the most upmarket and exclusive addresses on the island, by guaranteeing constant support to both residential and commercial clients.