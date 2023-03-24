A penitential pilgrimage will be held from Jesus the Redeemer church in Xagħra to the parish church on Friday, March 24, at 7pm.

The pilgrimage is part of the golden jubilee celebrations programme marking the coronation of the titular statue of Marija Bambina in 1973. Our Lady of Sorrows and the Fall of Jesus under the Cross statues will be carried during the pilgrimage.

This pilgrimage and other activities are a repetition of what was held 50 years ago during a spiritual revival pastoral programme instructed by the then newly-installed bishop Nikol Cauchi in 1972.

The statues form part of the original eight statues executed by Luigi Guacci's firm in Lecce in 1914. All statues were shipped to Gozo on one occasion, except the Veronica statue which was added to the set the following year. It is said the Xagħra statues are the only set of eight by the Guacci's firm housed under one roof worldwide.