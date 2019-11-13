A 61-year-old Mellieħa man has been accused of attempting to murder his wife by hitting her with a hammer at their home.

The incident happened on Monday in Triq il-Qasam Barrani, Mellieħa.

Emmanuel Borg was arraigned on Wednesday and accused of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and making threats.

The police had reported how the woman, also 61, was hit in the head and face at around midday. She was covered in blood when the police arrived (having been called by the accused) and an ambulance rushed her to hospital where she was treated for the serious injuries.

The hammer that was allegedly used in the crime was found on site and seized by the police. Mr Borg was arrested shortly after.

He pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

The prosecuting inspector told magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras that he had admitted to the police, after being duly cautioned, of having hit his wife with a hammer.

The court issued a protection order for the woman.

During the hearing, the defence requested bail, observing that the accused does not have a criminal record.

The prosecution objected, pointing to the serious nature of the case and the fact that civilian witnesses, including the victim and their children, still have to testify. The court was also told that the children do not want to have anything to do with their father.

The court deemed that it was still premature to grant bail. The prosecution was however urged to present its witnesses as soon as possible.

The court also recommended that the accused be held in the forensic unit of Mt Carmel hospital.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.