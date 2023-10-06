A 65-year-old pensioner who went on trial on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl at his Żejtun garage two years ago was fully acquitted on Friday.

The man, whose name was banned from publication, went on trial behind closed doors before the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, who delivered judgment this evening, acquitting the accused of all charges.

The man was accused of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with the girl and defilement.

The minor claimed that the abuse had taken place one Saturday evening when she went with the accused to collect a takeaway ordered by the girl’s parents who were meanwhile waiting at the man’s home.

The girl later told a learning support educator at school that the pensioner had taken her to his garage where the alleged abuse took place.

However, the judge declared that she found it difficult to believe the girl’s version after the minor herself admitted that she sometimes did not tell the truth.

Whereas the accused’s version was credible and consistent throughout, the alleged victim gave differing versions when first opening up about her alleged ordeal at school, then later when speaking to the police and finally in court.

It was clearly evident that the minor had a fertile sexual imagination and appeared to be sexually active at a tender age.

The court also pointed out shortcomings in the police investigations in this case.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Arthur Azzopardi were defence counsel.