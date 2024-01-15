A 63-year-old pensioner has been accused of trying to import 21 kilos of cannabis hidden in suitcases.

The accused, Spanish national Francisco Javier Martin Diaz, was stopped by customs officials at Malta International Airport on Sunday after travelling to Malta from Lisbon.

Officials found large quantities of cannabis stashed in two suitcases Diaz was travelling with and promptly alerted the police.

Diaz was escorted to court on Monday afternoon.

Assisted by a Spanish-speaking interpreter, he pleaded not guilty to involvement in drug trafficking, importation of cannabis grass as well as possession of the drug under circumstances that it was not intended solely for personal use.

His legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar did not request bail. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi remanded the accused in custody. The prosecution was led by Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca.