A 68-year old money-lender was granted bail upon arraignment for alleged money laundering as well as charging her debtors excessive rates of interest.

Lucy Grima, a Qormi pensioner, landed under police suspicion last year following confidential information indicating that the elderly woman was likely involved in usury.

A closer look at her banking transactions zoomed in on the names of a married couple who appeared to feature frequently in the records.

The husband and wife were summoned by the police, confirming suspicions that Grima was allegedly a loan shark.

On December 1, a police search of the woman’s home yielded more documents which brought to light other third parties possibly involved in similar money-lending activities.

These individuals were also questioned by the police, confirming suspicions about Grima’s illicit activities, the court was told.

A close look at her banking transactions showed a number of cheques that were issued and deposited in her account, while other funds, such as Grima’s pension cheques, remained untouched.

Such “phenomenon” led investigators to question how no funds were withdrawn to cover the woman’s daily needs, while hinting at other monies that were possibly “not visible,” the prosecution explained.

The woman pleaded not guilty to money laundering, charging interest at excessive rates, unlicensed banking activity, causing one of her alleged victims to fear violence as well as misusing electronic communication equipment.

A request for bail was objected to mainly in view of the real fear of tampering with evidence.

There were some 21 civilian witnesses still to testify and these were indispensable to the prosecution’s case.

Although they were questioned by the police, this did not mean that the case stopped there.

Moreover, during investigations, there had allegedly been an attempt by the suspect to contact one of these witnesses.

Now the situation had changed once the suspect was not only investigated but also charged, argued AG lawyer Gary Cauchi.

The balance between society and the accused must always be kept in mind when considering bail, countered defence lawyer Ezekiel Psaila.

Grima was summoned by the police on December 7, cooperating fully.

Seven persons were named that day and she was summoned back on December 17, answering questions about some 22 individuals, said the lawyer, arguing that “fear alone” was not enough to deny bail.

If anything, fear of tampering was greater at investigation stage.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, upheld the request, gravely warning the accused that he would only “give her one chance”.

Turning to the prosecuting officers the magistrate observed that the court greatly appreciated police work.

“Keep up the good work in spite of obstacles you face and even though you may be demoralised at times,” said the magistrate, adding that conditions of bail would reflect the gravity of the case.

In this case, Grima was ordered to deposit €5,000, bind herself under a personal guarantee of €10,000 and sign the bail book weekly.

But most importantly, she was not to approach any prosecution witness in any way.

“And don’t even dare to get someone else to do it. One report and an arrest warrant will immediately be issued in your regard,” warned the magistrate, also issuing a protection order in favour of one of the alleged victims as well as a freezing order upon all assets of the accused.

Inspectors Robert Azzopardi and Tonjoe Farrugia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Gary Cauchi.