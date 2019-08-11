A pensioner who allegedly threatened to have a man's kneecaps "shot off" over a money dispute, was handed a suspended jail term after pleading guilty on Friday.

George Scicluna, a 66-year old St Paul’s Bay resident, was arraigned under arrest on Friday on charges of threatening "moral or psychological violence" against his victim, a man from Mellieħa.

Few details of the circumstances leading to the arrest emerged in open court.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and a nine-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, also issued a protection order in favour of the victim and his close relatives.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid counsel.