The minister responsible for pensions could not confirm on Monday whether medical consultants have had the capping of their social security pensions removed.

The minister was asked about the situation involving consultants by Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo in the wake of industrial action ordered by the nurses’ union, which is insisting that its members too deserve to have the capping of their pensions removed.

The minister, Michael Falzon, said that while there was no pensions cap for some categories, he could not immediately list which they were and he was not informed of any talks on the further removal of such capping.

The Malta Employers Association earlier on Monday said that such a "pre-electoral deal" lifting pensions capping for particular sectors would send ripples across other sectors. It warned this could destabilise industrial relations and raise public expenditure to unsustainable levels.