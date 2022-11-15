NATO member Poland called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet on Tuesday following reports that Russian missiles had landed within its territory near the Ukrainian border.

"Due to the crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki... called a meeting of the National Security Bureau," government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that while it was unable to corroborate the media reports, it was investigating the claims.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

"We have no information right now to corroborate that there has been a missile strike," Ryder told reporters, adding that the Pentagon was "looking into this further."

Ukraine said earlier that over 80 missiles had been fired at it by Russia and some seven million homes were without electricity.

Moscow calls reports Russian missiles hit Poland 'provocation'

Moscow's defence minister on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian missiles had landed in Poland, which borders Ukraine, as a "provocation" intended to escalate tensions.

"Statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation," the Russian defence minister said on Telegram.