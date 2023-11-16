Mosaic works are almost completed at one of the upper halls of the newly-opened pastoral centre in Kerċem. The centre, Ommna tas-Sokkors, was inaugurated in July.

The mosaic represents Pentecost, including the image of Our Lady at the centre surrounded by the Apostles with tongues of fire on their heads as a sign of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon them.

Work on the mosaic is being carried out by the arts centre Eikon under the supervision of the centre’s director, Roberto Gauci. Most of the work of the life-size figures took place at the centre and then mounted in place to create an entire scene.

The work complements other mosaics by the same arts centre on the façade of the premises and the main stairs.