Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma is urging all Gozitans to attend a Pentecost vigil on the parvis of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on May 22.

In a letter read in all churches in Gozo last Sunday, Mgr Teuma invited all children, youths and adults to join Our Lady in a prayer vigil and celebrate the descent of the Holy Spirit upon us all.

The bishop said that like the first apostles, we also need the spirit of Jesus to guide us in our lives. The spirit of Jesus was needed by students and youths, who are full of expectations for their future, and by adult people who needed the Spirit of Jesus to strengthen their love in their families, he said.

The elderly who, like the apostles, were locked inside due to the pandemic also needed the Spirit to overcome sickness and solitude. Likewise, the whole community needed the Spirit of God to overcome our daily difficulties and the crisis of faith, Mgr Teuma added in his letter.

The Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico will be present for the vigil which starts at 8pm.

Mgr Teuma urged Gozitans to take part in the novena to the Holy Spirit held in all parishes and churches, starting tomorrow, the feast of the first apparition of Our Lady of Fatima.

Meanwhile, the 15 Wednesdays in preparation for the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady started at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on May 5.

The theme this year is Marija tgħallimna nfaħħru lil Alla (Our Lady teaches us how to praise the Lord). Every Wednesday, Masses will be celebrated at 5, 6, 7, 8.30 and 9.15am and at 5, 6.30 and 8pm.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held between 11am and 5pm. Holy Rosary will be said at the sanctuary parvis at 8.30pm and 10pm, followed by Eucharistic Benediction.