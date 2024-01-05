Pentow bil-Malti, produced by Pawlu Testa for 21 years and directed by Ray Abdilla, this year takes audiences to the underwater realm of Maltlantis.

The last three shows are taking place on January 5 and 6 at 7pm and on January 7 at 4pm.

Rodney Gauci stars in the role of Dame Balena accompanied by Kinetic Dance Academy and a live band led by Conrad Briffa.

In the pantomime, king Tritoni devised the ultimate plan to resolve the overfishing crisis at hand by marrying off his daughter Ariel to one of the sons of a fishing mogul. All would have worked out if only Ariel did not wish to go to the surface to chase her dream of participating in ‘Love Island’ in search of true love.

While Dame Barbra Letizia Morena K.A. BaLeNa is given the task of looking after Ariel, Pirate Jack Sparrow loses his ship to the forces of the sea and drowns. Ursula, the stickiest of them all, takes advantage of all this commotion and steals Tritoni’s magical tritarra, which is basically a guitar in the shape of a trident.

Will Jack live, and will Ariel find her true love? Will Dame Balena resolve Tritoni’s underwater crises? Head over to the theatre of the Catholic Institute in Floriana to find out.

The cast headed by Dame Balena (Rodney Gauci), includes Mariah Mangion, George Micallef, Jason Scerri, Lee N, Rebecca Bilocca, Brian Farrugia, Moses Galea, Shaun Rizzo, Petra Zammit. Stephen Mifsud, Jacob Piccinino, Leah Mifsud, Beppe Calleja Tonna; Luca Borg Pardo, Matteo Camilleri Testa, Sergio Agius, Kinetic Dance Academy, Verena for Makeup and Conrad Briffa Musical director with live Band led by Christian Briffa.

The last three shows of Pentow bil-Malti are showing at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on January 5 and 6 at 7pm and the last show on January 7 is showing at 4pm. Booking online on ktrmalta.com, mobile no 99476468.