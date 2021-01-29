Senior citizens aged between 80 and 84 who live within the community will start receiving COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the coming days.

Anyone in the 80-84 age cohort can expect to receive a letter in the post detailing the time and place when they will receive their first and second vaccine doses.

All letters should be delivered by the end of next week, the Health Ministry said.

Letters will be posted to the address that eligible people have registered as part of the Pharmacy Of Your Choice scheme, with people given appointments at vaccination centres close to their registered address.

Anyone aged 80 to 84 who is unable to leave their home due to a certified medical condition can call the vaccine helpline 145 for assistance. People who do not receive an appointment letter by February 6 can also call the helpline.

In its statement, the Health Ministry acknowledged that a number of deceased people could be sent vaccine appointment letters, as not all databases have been updated.

It apologised in advance for any such inconvenience and urged family members of deceased people who receive an appointment letter to alert authorities by dialling 145.

Health authorities have so far vaccinated healthcare workers, staff and residents in care homes for the elderly and over 85s living in the community.

Just under 25,000 vaccine doses had been administered by Thursday, the Health Ministry said on Friday.